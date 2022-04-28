Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BREE. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.53) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Breedon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 115.25 ($1.47).

LON BREE opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.03) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.36. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.45). The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

