Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 41.40 ($0.53) on Thursday. Duke Royalty has a 12-month low of GBX 33 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 48.03 ($0.61). The stock has a market cap of £148.54 million and a PE ratio of 7.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 24.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

