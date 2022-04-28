Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($27.91) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.22) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($31.48) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($27.53) to GBX 1,945 ($24.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($27.53) to GBX 2,030 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,980 ($25.24).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,558 ($19.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,381 ($17.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,010 ($25.62). The company has a market cap of £4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,662.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,701.90.

In other news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($20.19), for a total value of £48,945.60 ($62,382.87). Also, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($19.64), for a total transaction of £49,404.46 ($62,967.70).

The Weir Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.