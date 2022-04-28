Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($27.91) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.22) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($31.48) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($27.53) to GBX 1,945 ($24.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($27.53) to GBX 2,030 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,980 ($25.24).
The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,558 ($19.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,381 ($17.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,010 ($25.62). The company has a market cap of £4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,662.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,701.90.
The Weir Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
