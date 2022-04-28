Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro (LON:DVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.93) target price on shares of Devro in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

DVO stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.68) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 204.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 209.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.32. Devro has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.46 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($3.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £350.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41.

In other Devro news, insider Rohan Cummings purchased 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £39,523.99 ($50,374.70). Also, insider Rutger Helbing sold 66,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.69), for a total value of £140,285.46 ($178,798.70).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

