Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro (LON:DVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.93) target price on shares of Devro in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
DVO stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.68) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 204.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 209.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.32. Devro has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.46 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($3.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £350.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41.
About Devro (Get Rating)
Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.
