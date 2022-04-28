Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.93) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.44) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.63) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.71).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

