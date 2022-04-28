Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Decreases By 83.3%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered Absa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.487 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.

