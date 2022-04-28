Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Decreases By 72.0%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the March 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

