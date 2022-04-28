Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Decreases By 72.0%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the March 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.
About Adriatic Metals
