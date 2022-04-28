Short Interest in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Rises By 300.0%

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. African Gold Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

