Short Interest in Aiadvertising Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Drops By 99.9%

Aiadvertising Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAD opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -3.14. Aiadvertising has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Aiadvertising Company Profile

Aiadvertising Inc provides digital advertising solutions worldwide. Its flagship solution SWARM, an audience intelligence solution offers products, such as BUZZ, a behavior based market research solution; THE SWARM, an intelligent audience building solution; HIVE, a redefined geographic targeting solution; and HONEY, a reporting and visualization tool.

