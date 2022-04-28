Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Decreases By 75.0%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AMSSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About ams-OSRAM (Get Rating)
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.
