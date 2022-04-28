Short Interest in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Grows By 360.0%

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:ATSPT opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 70,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

