Short Interest in Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Decreases By 98.3%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ARRRF stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Ardea Resources has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.
Ardea Resources Company Profile
