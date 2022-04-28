Short Interest in Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Decreases By 98.3%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ARRRF stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Ardea Resources has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Ardea Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel and cobalt mineral resources, and nickel sulphide and gold prospects; and Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

