Short Interest in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZ) Decreases By 64.7%

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000.

Shares of ARIZ opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81. Arisz Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

