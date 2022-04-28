Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Expands By 246.2%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 246.2% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AMIVF opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

