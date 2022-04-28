Short Interest in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Drops By 66.0%

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:BACA opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on target businesses that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

