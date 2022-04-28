Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Expands By 207.4%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 207.4% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter.

DCF stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

