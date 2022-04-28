Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Rises By 623.5%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 623.5% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

BRDCY opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.33. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

