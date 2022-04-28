Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Rises By 214.0%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,943,200 shares, a growth of 214.0% from the March 31st total of 937,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,226.3 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

