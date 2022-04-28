Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Rises By 193.3%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,712,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 71.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 550,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

