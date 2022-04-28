Short Interest in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ) Increases By 174.4%

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 174.4% from the March 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTQ opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth $82,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

