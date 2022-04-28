Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Grows By 292.9%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CHSCM stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. CHS has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%.
About CHS (Get Rating)
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHS (CHSCM)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.