Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Grows By 292.9%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHSCM stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. CHS has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

