Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Increases By 322.7%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 322.7% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 628.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period.

CTR stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

