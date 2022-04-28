Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Increases By 200.0%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COMSovereign stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.42%.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

