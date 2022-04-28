Short Interest in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU) Increases By 200.0%

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crescera Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $178,000.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

