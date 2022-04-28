Short Interest in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Decreases By 78.1%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of NYSE CPTK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,808. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
About Crown Proptech Acquisitions (Get Rating)
Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
