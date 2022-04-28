Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Drops By 66.3%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the March 31st total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dufry from CHF 48 to CHF 46 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dufry from CHF 55 to CHF 50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of Dufry stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Dufry has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.08.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

