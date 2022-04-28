Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Drops By 66.7%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Eagle Point Income stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%.
About Eagle Point Income (Get Rating)
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
