Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Rises By 202.2%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 202.2% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EJPRY opened at $8.73 on Thursday. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

