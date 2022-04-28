Short Interest in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Decreases By 66.7%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE TEAF opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAF. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $8,866,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 93,580 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,076,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $544,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

