Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Increases By 300.0%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of ELMUY stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

