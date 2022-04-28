Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Increases By 196.4%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 196.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

EMCF opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.49. Emclaire Financial has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emclaire Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.25% of Emclaire Financial worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emclaire Financial (Get Rating)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.