Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Expands By 285.8%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 285.8% from the March 31st total of 559,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.23.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ENDRA Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
About ENDRA Life Sciences (Get Rating)
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.