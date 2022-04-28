Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Expands By 285.8%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 285.8% from the March 31st total of 559,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ENDRA Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

