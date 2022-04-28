Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Expands By 265.0%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 265.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.76.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

