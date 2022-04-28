Short Interest in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Expands By 212.5%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

