Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Grows By 289.7%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 289.7% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QQEW opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $109.99. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1-year low of $95.35 and a 1-year high of $121.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

