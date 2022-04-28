Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Grows By 289.7%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 289.7% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ QQEW opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $109.99. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1-year low of $95.35 and a 1-year high of $121.07.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.