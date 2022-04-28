Short Interest in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Grows By 260.0%

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,012,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,042,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,535,000.

NASDAQ:GEEXU opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

