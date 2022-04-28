Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Increases By 206.5%

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, an increase of 206.5% from the March 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of GENGF stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Gear Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.