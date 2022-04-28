Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Increases By 206.5%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, an increase of 206.5% from the March 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of GENGF stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

