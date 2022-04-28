Short Interest in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Decreases By 69.5%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GAM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 26.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

