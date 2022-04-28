Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Grows By 300.0%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

GENSF stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. Genus has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $75.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

