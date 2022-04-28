Short Interest in GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Declines By 73.6%

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,437,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,649. GoGreen Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

