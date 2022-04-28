Short Interest in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Rises By 178.1%

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, a growth of 178.1% from the March 31st total of 81,300 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of GWGH stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. GWG has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52.

Get GWG alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWGH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GWG by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GWG during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GWG during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GWG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GWG by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 88,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity solutions and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets in North America, Asia, Western Europe, Latin and South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Beneficient.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.