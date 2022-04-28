Short Interest in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Declines By 65.9%

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in HH&L Acquisition by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 410,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

NYSE HHLA opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. HH&L Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $509.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26.

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

HH&L Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.