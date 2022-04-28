Short Interest in Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Declines By 99.9%

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 687,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRCXF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Hurricane Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hurricane Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

