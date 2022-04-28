Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Increases By 287.5%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

INSI stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $23.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSI. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

