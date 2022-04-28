Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Increases By 287.5%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
INSI stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $23.27.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.
About Insight Select Income Fund (Get Rating)
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.