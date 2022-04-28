Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Grows By 180.8%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 180.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,738,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $26.17.
