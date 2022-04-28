Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Decreases By 76.9%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the March 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.