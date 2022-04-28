Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Drops By 66.3%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the March 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 70,207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $490,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $79.53 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.54.

