Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Decreases By 68.7%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the March 31st total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

