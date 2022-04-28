Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Increases By 304.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 304.2% from the March 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of PSCE stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

