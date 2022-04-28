Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Increases By 214.9%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,491,500 shares, a growth of 214.9% from the March 31st total of 1,108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 812.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPHLF opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. Japan Post has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

